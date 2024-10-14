EC Releases 2024 Ballot Statistics

Jean Mensa

The Electoral Commission, EC has published the ballot statistics for the upcoming 2024 Presidential and Parliamentary Elections, marking a significant milestone in the country’s electoral process.

This move is in line with the Commission’s commitment to transparency, fairness, and integrity.

According to Samuel Tettey, Deputy Chairman in charge of Operations, the Commission arrived at the ballot statistics by considering the total number of voters on the 2024 Provisional Voters Register (PVR) and adding a two percent increase.

This methodology has been employed since 1992 to ensure adequate ballot availability without unnecessary wastage.

The Commission acknowledges that not all registered voters will cast their ballots and encourages maximum voter turnout.

Mr Tettey assured the public that the Commission is confident in its methodology and is committed to delivering on its mandate.

Background of the Electoral Commission’s Preparation

The Electoral Commission has been actively preparing for the 2024 General Election.

Recently, the Commission released the outcome of the filing of nominations for the presidential election and provided information on polling stations.

In addition, the Commission has addressed concerns raised by the National Democratic Congress (NDC), demonstrating its commitment to transparency and accountability.

BY Daniel Bampoe