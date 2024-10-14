Gambo Visits Voice Of America

Mark Hove in a pose with Gambo

The ‘Drip’ hitmaker, Gambo, visited Voice of America’s studios in Washington where he sat down with reporter Mike Hove to share his experiences so far in the US where he’s been on tour for months, speaking about experiencing the “American dream” in reality.

In the interview, Gambo revealed how it felt to meet Snoop Dogg for the first time back in February 2024, saying Snoop Dogg was a very warm personality who “makes you feel like you know him, he doesn’t give you the chance to be nervous.”

It would be recalled that the meeting between Gambo, the Vodafone Ghana Music Award-winning rapper and the legendary Snoop Dogg took place in Los Angeles, California on the sidelines of the African pre-Grammy Awards Global Affairs event.

On his musical projects, Gambo disclosed that “I am already working on an Afrobeats album that I want to come out with.”

Giving shout out to the pioneers of Afrobeats whom Gambo said paved the way for the younger generation of Afrobeats artistes like himself to gain access and recognition around the world.

“Afrobeats is at the stage where everybody is excited for it. It’s like a new sound, it’s like something vibrant that people are ready to dance with, Afrobeats makes you happy,” he added.

Calling for unity and collaboration among African artistes, the Ghanaian rapper said: “This is the time we need to push; this is the time we need to support each other and push our culture to the world.”

Still on music collaboration, Gambo disclosed that his collaboration with Nigerian musician, Goya Menor, on his hit song, ‘Cut Soap’, is so far his biggest African collaboration, even though his other collaborations with another Nigerian artiste, Lade on ‘Nobody’, and Tanzanian musician, Young Daresalama on the track ‘Sio Simple’ have also been highly successful.

Gambo seized the opportunity to pay glowing tribute to actor and comedian, Michael Blackson, whom he said has been very supportive of his music career and instrumental in connecting him to several top brass in the US music industry, including Jim Jones.