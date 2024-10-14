We Will Try And Score – Otto Addo

Otto Addo

Ghana head coach, Otto Addo, has emphasised that his topmost priority is to score against Sudan in their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier return fixture in Libya tomorrow.

He said after the 0-0 first leg clash in Accra that he is not interested in records but to ensure that the Stars go past their Sudanese counterparts tomorrow.

He said, “Look, I’m not interested in any records or whatsoever. I want to win the next game, and then the world looks different, that’s all. All these statistics and this and that, it’s like that.

“What can I do? We can only look forward and look for the next match and try to score, that’s all. We will try as much as we did today, and then it will be rewarded. That’s all I can say. ”

The Black Stars yesterday departed Ghana for Libya. Upon arrival, the team will continue preparations with a mandatory training session at the Martyrs of February Stadium today.

Tomorrow’s match is scheduled to kick off at 13:00 GMT.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum