2024 Polls: It’s Between Mahama And Bawumia- Bagbin

Alban Bagbin

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, has predicted that the highly anticipated 2024 elections in Ghana will witness a face-off between former President John Dramani Mahama and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

This historic event would mark the first time in Ghana’s Fourth Republic that both major political parties are fielding candidates hailing from the northern part of the country.

During a courtesy visit to the Overlord of Gonja, Yagbonwura Bii-Kunutu Jewu Soale, at his palace in Damongo, Speaker Bagbin expressed his vision for the development of the northern region.

He stressed the need for unity among Ghanaians in order to embrace the forthcoming prospects and positively impact the region.

Speaking to a gathering of the Overlord and his subjects, Bagbin highlighted the significance of the upcoming elections, stating, “This is the time that the two main parties in Ghana are both deciding that the flagbearers will be our sons from the North. What I plead with all of you is for us to accept our differences and see how we can come together to prepare to receive the development that is coming our way.”

The Speaker further emphasized the need to ensure the legacy of these developmental projects for future generations.

He urged the people to warmly welcome and make the most of the forthcoming initiatives, multiplying their benefits for the long-term welfare of the region.

During his visit, Bagbin also reinforced his staunch opposition to LGBTQI+ practices in Ghana, reiterating the unanimous stance adopted by Ghana’s Parliament against it.

As the presiding officer of the Ghanaian Parliament, he firmly declared that LGBTQI+ activities would never be endorsed or sanctioned in the country.

“Once I preside over the parliament of Ghana, this LGBTQI+ will never be sanctioned in Ghana,” Bagbin asserted passionately, reaffirming the country’s unwavering commitment to preserving its cultural and traditional values.

With the 2024 elections poised to bring a unique showdown between two prominent figures from the northern region, Ghanaians eagerly anticipate the opportunities for development and change that lie ahead.

