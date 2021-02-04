21 Farming Communities Lack Communication Network in Yilo Krobo – Assemblyman

The Assemblyman for Wurapong Dornor, Francis Addey Amoah, has indicated that 21 communities of the Yilo Krobo Municipality in the Eastern Region lack a communication network making it difficult to interact with people in neighboring towns.

According to the Assemblyman, communities like Wurapong dornor, Samlesi, perprtifi, near Klo Agogo in the Yilo krobo municipality have made several appeals to telecommunications companies in the country, the District Assembly, and organizations to help solve the network crisis.

“The only major problems in the communities is we don’t have network for farm businesses, authorities at the Yilo krobo municipal Assembly are aware of the problem associated with Network problem from the 21 farming community”, he said.

One teacher in the community confirmed to DGN Online the network situation, saying, it has reduced their work output since they cannot research for new information on the internet.

“If we want to conduct research on something on our phone, we need to travel in and out of town for a cost of GH 20, before you would get the data link,” he said.

He therefore, joined the residents to launch an appeal to the government to solve the network problem in the communities.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke