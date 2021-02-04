NDC Savannah Regional Deputy Organizer Dead

The Deputy Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Savannah Regional, Asumah Mahama, has passed away.

He died at the Holistic Hospital in Buipe after a short illness.

According to the party’s regional Communication Officer, Malik Basintale, in a short statement, Mr. Mahama passed on after battling with some short illness hours ago.

“We have been officially informed of the demise of our friend, brother, colleague, and comrade, Mahama Asumah is popularly known as “Chuu” who passed on in the early hours of today 4 February 2021 at the Buipe Holistic Hospital after a short illness,” the statement noted.

“ The late Mahama Asumah has been a long supportive member of the NDC and rose to the rank of deputy regional organizer for Savannah region”.

“ The Regional Chairman, executives body, and the entire NDC fraternity condole with the family as we join in showing our last respect to our brother and comrade” it added.

The Savannah Regional executives also directed that all party flags fly at half-mast until the final funeral rites are performed.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke