25 Persons Dead In Lebanon Blast

At least 25 persons have died in an explosion in Beirut, capital of Lebanon.

Health Minister of Lebanon, Hamad Hassan, briefed reporters in Beirut about the deaths and injuries resulting from the blast.

“Everyone is called to Lebanon’s rescue and to stand in solidarity with our people in all the affected neighborhoods,” the health Minister said.

The explosion occurred on Tuesday evening, August 4, 2020, according to state-run NNA news.

Among the dead is the secretary-general of the Kataeb political party, Nazar Najarian.

Reports say Najarian was in his office when the explosion occurred and died after being critically injured.

According to reports, many others are feared dead in the explosion that shattered glasses and damaged buildings miles from the site.

The injured are being taken to the American University of Beirut Medical Center, reports say. But the health facility is accordingly unable to receive more patients, partly due to blast damage.

By Melvin Tarlue