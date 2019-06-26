26 Students Graduate From DPS International

A TOTAL of 26 students have graduated from DPS International Ghana, the school in Tema, Community 25.

The 26 graduands have also written their Cambridge A-Level examination.

They included Chelsea Naa-Adei Nikoi, Dzidzor Yawo Adrakpanya, Bill Blankson, Nana Banyin Ayeyi-Djan, Pranav Tyagi, Bhaarat Chandu Thakwani, Jedidiah Ahuble, Swaraj Sanjeev Sakharkar, Anamano Editi Ikoh, Wilma Ama Obenewaa Obeng, Vishal Mukesh Thakwani, OM Patel, Aseda Abla Nyaho.

The rest are Nana Afra Korankye, Nana Kwame Ainoo, Jude Nana Osei-Sarpong, Oluwaseun Oluwasegun, Josephine Manye Lomokwor Alimo, Princess Jewel Ofori-Attah, Nana Kweku Adu-Asah, Ama Denkyira Obiri-Yeboa, Papa Kojo Adom Mark-Hansen, Sidney Claude Nana Poku Appau, Priscilla Naa Addai Tawiah, Seyram Kwabla Dodoo Ayibor and Naa Ashiorkor.

A colourful graduation ceremony was organised in their honour on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at the school, bringing together parents, teachers, and friends.

It was a difficult moment for the graduands and their teachers to realise that they were departing.

They (teachers and graduands) poured out emotionally-charged fond memories of each other and pledged to maintain the bonds of friendships.

There were messages of farewell from teachers and the DPS International’s authorities to the young and brilliant students as they go out into the world and prepare for their university education.

A special appeal was made to them and that was to stay in touch with one another and be good ambassadors of DPS International wherever they go in the world.

In a heartfelt graduation message, the Director of DPS International, Mr Mukesh Thakwani, wished the graduands good luck in their future endeavours.

With deep emotion, Mr Thakwani whose son was among the graduands said: “Wherever you go, I know you are going to make yourselves proud; you are going to make DPSI proud and you are going to make your parents proud.”

Referring to the education and training they have received from DPS International, Mr Thakwani said: “This is a foundation stone that DPSI has built for you.”

The graduands were the third batch of students that joined DPS International during its inception around 2010.

He advised the graduands to give back to the society, especially the needy as well as the school, urging them to be obedient in accordance with the teachings of the Lord and the principles of DPS International.

The Principal of DPS International, Mr David Raj, was confident that the graduands have acquired the relevant knowledge and skills to help them excel in their higher education.

Mr Raj observed that they had been well nurtured and like birds, they were being let off the nest to go into the world and make a positive impact.

Delivering the valedictory speech, Vishal Mukesh Thakwani, thanked the school, their teachers, Principal, Director, parents and guardians, for the kind support they received from them during the course of their study.

He explained that the training they have received was sufficient to make them go into the world and bring about a positive change.

About DPSI Ghana

DPSI Ghana was founded in September 2010 by the renowned Indian industrialist and philanthropist, Mr.Mukesh Thakwani, under the aegis of Delhi Public School a chain of schools all around the globe known for its holistic education.

Mr Thakwani’s mission is to champion the cause of education in the West African sub-region, by providing a world-class educational system.

DPS International, Ghana is affiliated to the University of Cambridge International Examinations and Central Board of Secondary Education, New Delhi (CBSE).