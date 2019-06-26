Women In Tourism Summit Slated For Thursday

Akwasi Agyemang, CEO of Ghana Tourism Authory



Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) in collaboration with the Women in Tourism Secretariat and African Tourism Partners says all is set for this year’s edition of Women in Tourism Summit.

The summit which will take place on Thursday, June 27 at the Tourist Information Centre (ATIC) opposite Afrikiko Restaurant in Accra, is under the theme: “Empowering Women In Ghana’s Tourism Industry”.

It will bring together women game-changers, mission-driven companies and individuals, professionals and leaders in tourism.

According to GTA, the summit which is held annually will give women in tourism an opportunity to network and learn more about issues relating to funding, investment, marketing and running of business and leadership across the entire tourism value chain.

Speakers for the main event include the Hon. Barbara Oteng-Gyasi, Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture; Mr. Akwasi Agyeman; CEO of the Ghana Tourism Authority; Stella Fubara-Obinwa, Africa Regional Manager- Dubai Tourism; Assia Riccio-Smith, Founder-Evolvin’ Women Dubai; Mr. Kwakye Donkor, CEO Africa Tourism Partners and DR. Eric Ntiamoah Mensah, President CPF Medical Unit.

The rest are Stella Apenteng, Managing Director, APSTAR Tours; Adoma Peprah, Country Manager, Visa Ghana; Thenjiwe Morule, Head Sales and Marketing IBCD- Travel, South Africa and Elizabeth Tay, Team Lead, Genie Intel LTD.

By George Clifford Owusu