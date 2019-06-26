Ghana EXIM Bank Boss Gets Top Global Job

Lawrence Agyinsam, CEO, GEXIM

The Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Export-Import Bank (GEXIM), Lawrence Agyinsem, has been elected as the president of the Global Network of Export-import Banks and Development Finance Institutions (G-NEXID) in Geneva, Switzerland.

Mr. Agyinsem took over the mantle of leadership from his Nigerian counterpart, Abubakar Abba Bello.

DGN Online understands that the Geneva based Global Network of Export-import Banks and Development Finance Institutions was set up in 2005 to spur South-South trade and Development.

His election came ahead of the 14th annual general meeting of the Global Network of Export-import Banks and Development Finance Institutions.

The 14-member organisation includes Ghana, Nigeria, India, Indonesia, China, Thailand and multilateral institutions such as Africa Export-import Bank, Afriexim among others.

High on the agenda of the meeting include recent trends in South – South trade and investment flows, banking strategies and South – South trade and investment flows, Bank-intermediated trade finance, trade regulations and trade finance, project finance and sustainable investment.

One of the objectives of G-NEXID are capacity building and sharing of best practices.

And during of this annual general meeting Ghana would make a presentation titled drawing synergies from partner organizations to promote industrialization.

The presidency of G-NEXID is a two- year term position renewable for another two years.

The Mr. Abba Bello said during his tenure, the organisation has grown in numbers which led to the entry of China and Thailand into the organisation.

He urged members to accelerate moves to deepen trade among countries in the south – south corridor in the world.

The new president of G-NEXID, Mr. Lawrence Agyinsem pledged to work hard to expand the frontiers of the organisation to increase trade finance and development among members.

He said trade tension and geopolitics being witnessed now in the world indicate that trade and investment between Africa and Asia hold the key to job creation and development in the south – south corridor.

He added that trade in agribusiness in Africa as at 2018 stood at 6 billion dollars and called for investors from Africa and Asia to take advantage of the development.

BY DGN Online