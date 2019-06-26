Sack Over-aged CEOs – Akufo-Addo Told

President Nana Akufo-Addo

THE ASSOCIATION of Graduates in Skills Development (AGSD-GH) formerly known as the Unemployed Graduates Association of Ghana has called on President Nana Akufo-Addo to as a matter of urgency dismiss all government appointees who have passed the retirement age.

AGSD-GH has also called on the President to sack all “non-performing” Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) and Deputy CEOs working for state institutions.

The Association made the call in a statement signed by one of its members, Desmond Bress-Biney, basing its argument partly on Article 119 (1) of the 1992 Constitution which provides that a public officer shall, except as otherwise provided in this Constitution, retire from the public service on attaining the age of sixty years.

AGSD-GH went on to mention Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, CEO of Forestry Commission, Kofi Jumah, CEO of Ghana Industrial Holding Corporation (GIHOC), Isaac Osei, Managing Director of Tema Oil Refinery, Anthony Nsiah-Asare, Director General of the Ghana Health Service, , Kwamena Bartels, Board Chairman of GOIL, and Kwame Osei-Prempeh, Acting Managing Director and Group CEO of GOIL.

BY Melvin Tarlue