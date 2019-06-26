Four Busted For Planned Robbery

FOUR men have been arrested at the Krobo mining site, Aboagyekrom, near Jacobu in the Amansie Central District of the Ashanti Region in connection with alleged planned armed robbery.

The arrest of Prince Afful, 28, Emmanuel Kesse, 19, Prince Adjei, 24, and Kwadwo Sarpong, 27, came shortly after police at Jacobu were alerted on a planned robbery operation that was to be carried out by the four at the mining site last Sunday.

Jacobu District Police Commander, Supt Abdulai Iddrisu told the media today, June 26, at a press briefing that one of the suspects, whose name was only given as Ike, managed to escape arrest.

According to him, two sets of military uniform, one dismantled pump-action gun, a pistol, 17 BB live cartridges, a cutter and a number of disposal plastic handcuffs were found in the Daewoo Matiz taxi registered BA 2855 – 17 during a search.

Supt Iddrisu said the items had been concealed inside the inner panel of the car doors to prevent detection, adding that the men had plotted to “rob a Ghanaian miner” at the Krobo mining site where they had previously carried out similar operations.

The police chief stated that the four admitted during interrogation that they were going to a mining site to collect something from a Chinese national; even though police investigation revealed that the Ghanaian miner was their target.

They are scheduled to be arraigned before court to answer criminal charges, including robbery and possession of military accoutrement and weapons without lawful authority.

From Ernest Kofi Adu, Kumasi