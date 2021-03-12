280,000 Laptops To Teachers Was An Icing On The Cake – NAPO

The immediate past Minister for Education, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has indicated his satisfaction that his ultimate act in support of teachers when he was in office was striking a deal to provide every public school teacher with a laptop to support their work.

Dr. Prempeh made these remarks at a farewell event organised in his honour by heads of the various heads of agencies under the Ministry of Education during his tenure at the Movenpic Hotel in Accra yesterday.

“The deal is done, and I amvery proud that this last major act in office was to support teachers in this country.”,he declared.

He further thanked the agency heads, some of whom have moved on to become Members of Parliament for their incredible support and hard work, which made it possible for the sector to chalk very remarkable successes.

“I will forever cherish the friendships I have formed and I appreciate you all”, he continued to loud applause.

The heads presented a glass plaque to their former boss as a mark of deep appreciation for his support over the years.