Ghanaians Hails Nana Aba Anamoah Exhibiting Professionalism Over Koku Anyidono Outburst

Nana Aba Anamoah

Award-winning Broadcaster Nana Aba Anamoah has been hailed on Twitter for her sense of professionalism exhibited during an interaction with Politician Koku Anyidoho who threatened to walk off a live radio interview over claims that he was being held hostage by the host who had asked him about his estranged wife.

This incident occurred on her maiden edition of the Starr Chat show on March 10, 2021.

Nana Aba Anamoah asked Koku Anyidoho if a message was sent from his end to his estranged wife Jennifer Abena Boahemaa Yeboah on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

The politician who got furious said “I will walk out of the studio, don’t annoy me. If you want me to disturb you, I will go. If you want to see the other side of me, you will see it. I don’t take no hostages.”

Sensing how furious Mr. Anyidoho was, Nana Aba, maintaining her composure, said, “You can sit down; I apologize for that”, a statement which calmed Mr. Anyidoho down and subsequently led to the continuation of the interview.

“Had a very engaging time on Starr FM yesterday with Nana Aba. We have lots in common in terms of finding strength in adversity & I was glad I had the opportunity to speak about my long-held passion for Ghana rather than discussing a single person. Cheers, Nana Aba. Ghana First,” Mr. Anyidoho tweeted after the interview.

Here are some few reactions after the incident

‘@ Mr.Ceyram,” Nana Aba should be a yardstick to measure the quality of female journalism in this country. Very calm, apologizes when she is wrong, doesn’t fear to probe and most importantly, she is not easily intimidated.”

“@ Rondo Gh ,” Nana Aba Anamoah is the greatest female journalist this country has ever seen. She makes it look way too easy”.

Others wrote, Nana Aba Anamoah… I love you ❤️ ….. You’re such a strong woman, good at your work.👏👏👏👏

@thenanaaba.”

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke