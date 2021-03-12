Trump Now Flying 1997 Model Cessna Citation X Jet Like Average CEO

Former US President, Donald Trump, is now flying Cessna Citation X as he begins to get used to life outside the White House.

Cessna Citation X is a super-midsize jet used average CEOs.

The jet is said to be so compact that Mr Trump cannot stand up in it.

Reports by DailyMail says Trump was seen in New York City boarding what seems to be a Cessna Citation X.

According to reports, the Cessna Citation X Jet is a 1997 model registered to the Trump Org.

About three months ago, Trump was flying the Air Force One, the official aircraft for a US President.

He handed over power to incumbent President Joe Biden on January 20, 2021.

By Melvin Tarlue