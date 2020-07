Ghana, US Work Towards Zero Malaria Deaths by 2030

The U.S Embassy and the National Malaria Control Program (NMCP), have launched the 2019 Malaria Indicator Survey (MIS) results.

The launch highlighted impressive results in malaria control, including a nationwide 32 per cent decrease in malaria prevalence in children under five.

The survey, conducted by Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) and NMCP, provides critical data to monitor progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Ghana’s National Malaria Strategic Plan to achieve malaria elimination and zero malaria deaths by 2030.

With support from the US government, through the President’s Malaria Initiative (PMI), the 2019 MIS also assists the government of Ghana and its partners to implement malaria prevention, treatment, and control interventions that improve health outcomes for Ghanaians.

US Ambassador to Ghana, Stephanie S. Sullivan, congratulated Ghana for its achievements, and noted that work remains to sustain the gains made.

She stated that, “We must continue to encourage Ghanaians to adopt healthy behaviours, such as regular bed net use, and prompt testing and treatment of malaria to reduce the risk of serious illness and death.”

The Ambassador indicated in her remarks by reiterating the United States’ unwavering commitment, saying, “I look forward to continuing our partnership to achieve our common vision of a malaria-free Ghana.”

The United States’ PMI supports the NMCP to decrease malaria morbidity and mortality by encouraging the use of bed nets; preventing malaria during pregnancy; ensuring that malaria testing and treatment services are available across Ghana; and providing health workers with the knowledge and skills to properly manage malaria.

Present at the launch was the Government Statistician of the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS), Professor Samuel Kobina Annim, and the Program Manager of the National Malaria Control Program (NMCP), Dr Keziah Malm.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri