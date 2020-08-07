Nigeria Coronavirus Cases Hit 45,244

Nigeria’s confirmed cases of coronavirus have reached 45,244.
That was after Nigeria reported 354 new cases late night on August 6, 2020.
According to Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), as of August 6, a total of
32,430 patients had been discharged.
As of August 6, deaths have increased to
930.
Below Is a breakdown of the new cases
FCT-78
Lagos-76
Kaduna-23
Ebonyi-19
Oyo-18
Nasarawa-17
Rivers-17
Delta-16
Kwara-15
Akwa Ibom-13
Edo-12
Ogun-12
Plateau-11
Kano-9
Bauchi-6
Borno-6
Ekiti-6By Melvin Tarlue
354 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;
45,244 confirmed
32,430 discharged
930 deaths pic.twitter.com/CEtNUyiHpC
By Melvin Tarlue