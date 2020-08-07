What's New

Nigeria Coronavirus Cases Hit 45,244

August 7, 2020

Nigeria’s confirmed cases of coronavirus have reached 45,244.

That was after Nigeria reported 354 new cases late night on August 6, 2020.

According to Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), as of August 6, a total of
32,430 patients had been discharged.

As of August 6, deaths have increased to
930.

Below Is a breakdown of the new cases

FCT-78
Lagos-76
Kaduna-23
Ebonyi-19
Oyo-18
Nasarawa-17
Rivers-17
Delta-16
Kwara-15
Akwa Ibom-13
Edo-12
Ogun-12
Plateau-11
Kano-9
Bauchi-6
Borno-6
Ekiti-6By Melvin Tarlue

