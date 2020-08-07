Nigeria Coronavirus Cases Hit 45,244

Nigeria’s confirmed cases of coronavirus have reached 45,244.

That was after Nigeria reported 354 new cases late night on August 6, 2020.

According to Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), as of August 6, a total of

32,430 patients had been discharged.

As of August 6, deaths have increased to

930.

Below Is a breakdown of the new cases

FCT-78

Lagos-76

Kaduna-23

Ebonyi-19

Oyo-18

Nasarawa-17

Rivers-17

Delta-16

Kwara-15

Akwa Ibom-13

Edo-12

Ogun-12

Plateau-11

Kano-9

Bauchi-6

Borno-6

Ekiti-6

