President Nominates 3 MMDCEs

President Nana Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo has nominated three persons for the roles of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs).

The nominated Chief executives are Abdul-Mumin Issah, for Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly; Barima Awuah Sarpong Asiedu-Larbi, Akwapim North Municipal Assembly; and Clement Opoku Gyamfi, Amansie South District Assembly.

A press release issued by the Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, Hajia Alima Mahama, says the nominations of the MMDCEs were in accordance with Article 243 (1) of the 1992 Constitution and section 20 (1) of the Local Governance Act, Act 936.

“In view of the above, the Hon. Regional Ministers for Western, Eastern and Ashanti Regions are requested to liaise with the Regional Electoral Commission to conduct the confirmation process of the nominated Chief Executives,” the release indicated.

By Melvin Tarlue