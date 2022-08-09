3 Arrested For Killing Tweneboa Kodua SHS Student

Three persons have been picked up by the police in the Ashanti Region in connection with the alleged stabbing to death of a 16-year old final-year student of Tweneboah Kodua Senior High School (SHS).

Daniel Osei-Mensah, who operated a motorcycle business at Odaho in the Amansie West District during vacation, was allegedly killed on Friday, August 5, 2022 at Manso Odaho in the Ashanti Region.

This has compelled Jacobu Police in the Region to open investigation to establish the circumstances leading to his death.

He was said to have been stabbed in the lower abdomen, chest and clubbed by his assailants.

Police report indicates that the victim was lured into a bush before his life was snatched from him.

An eyewitness narrated to Accra based media outlet that “We had a call from Fiankomah after several hours in search for Osei and his motorbike.

“Moments after the call, we moved in groups to actually confirm such terrible news. On our way to the crime scene, we had another call claiming that we have bypassed the police vehicle and hence we should return. Upon our return, we met the police vehicle with the body of the deceased wrapped with a black polythene in the bucket of the vehicle. We, however, followed them to their station.”

The mother of the deceased Adwoa Mary, popularly called ‘Adwoa Wakye’, has said that she has really lost a great person who was very supportive of her.

“I have lost something dear to my heart and I pray the Almighty deals with all the perpetrators,” she said.

Akwasi Boame, the father of the deceased, expressing how restless he has become upon being fed with such disheartening news said, “I’m left along with my Creator and I think only God can heal my wounds for me.”

The Assembly Member for Odaho Electoral Area, Isaac Bronya, has called on the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) to urgently expedite the commissioning of the newly built police station in the area to clamp down on crime.

By Vincent Kubi