GPHA Commissions Nii Adjei Kraku Sports Complex In Tema

The Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) has inaugurated the newly constructed state-of-the-art Astro-Turf christened ‘Nii Adjei Kraku II Sports Complex’ at Manhean, a suburb of Tema Newtown.

The Authority has subsequently handed over the multipurpose sports facility which cost GHS4,066,102.19 to the Tema Traditional Council for onward management.

The facility comprises a sufficient illumination for night games, a spectators stand, a multipurpose court for volley and basketball, tennis lawn, changing rooms, washrooms, and a children’s playground.

Commissioning the facility, Minister of Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah believes the cordial relationship that exists between the Authority and the Chiefs and people of Tema Newtown that culminated in the construction of the facility.

He was optimistic that the facility will go a long way to inject additional impetus into the Tema Newtown community and also become a catalyst that will enhance the quality of life of the people, especially the youth.

“I am also aware that the Authority has invested in the renovation of educational facilities for some schools in Tema and donated educational materials to schools across the country, from Tema through the middle belt all the way to the northern regions.

“These are deliberate efforts and initiatives by a government agency aimed at enhancing the life of Ghanaians and such efforts must be lauded and encouraged.”

He mentioned that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo led government has initiated various strategic policies aimed at addressing challenges facing the youth of our beloved country.

“I’m proud to say that we have placed premium on tackling issues plaguing the youth”.

Fixing the issue of youth un-employment has been one of the primary concerns of President Akufo-Addo’s government. Indeed, the quest to address youth un-employment and other youth related issues led to the creation of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) and the National Youth Authority (NYA) amongst others. This is so because the youth form the majority of citizenry and population of our dear country and we cannot sit aloof without proffering solutions to issues that confront them.”

“It is imperative to note that one of the surest ways of getting the youth off the streets is to establish facilities such as what we are about to commission today to ensure that they spend their time profitably. This is why I’m delighted to be part of this ceremony.”

He stated that the construction of the facility was in tandem with government’s efforts at constructing Astro-Turfs across the country.

“It is the belief of government that having such facilities spread across the country will significantly impact efforts at youth empowerment and ensure a healthy population through sports and games,” he said.

The minister seized the opportunity to entreat other public sector agencies to emulate the example of GPHA by reaching out to communities in their operational areas and lending support to them, adding that “This way, we will be taking care of the social needs of the people, while taking some of the burden off the shoulders of government.”

He also implored the Traditional Council in whose hands the facility will be entrusted, to do all they can to ensure that it is maintained properly to guarantee a longer lifespan.

For his part, the Director General of GPHA, Michael Luguje urged the community and the people of Tema to let the facility to serve as a uniting factor in the community where people are seen engaging in various sporting activities to keep fit and to bond.

“We are of the view that this facility will be beneficial to this community and will help in no small measure to shape and empower the youth as far as raising responsible young people for our country is concerned,” he said.

He said knowing that the cost of maintenance will be borne by the Traditional Council and the community, eight shops were additionally included in the project design to enable the rental and associated revenue serve as a source of funds for the management and maintenance of the complex.

The GPHA boss mentioned “We also expect that the council will institute managers of the facility who will introduce a reasonable user fee for persons and organizations who will request to use the facility. These fees we believe will also help in maintaining the facility for future users.”

The Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) of Tema, Yohanes Amarh Ashitey commended the GPHA for the construction of the sports complex and added that it will be well maintained.

By Vincent Kubi