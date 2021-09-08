3 Illegal Miners Die In Mining Pit

Fole photo

Three illegal miners have died in a mining pit at Akyem Apinamang a farming and mining community in the Denkyembuor District of the Eastern Region.

The Assembly member for Akyem Apinamang John Boakye who went to the police station to report the incident said he had information that a mining pit has collapsed on some illegal miners around old Apinamang cemetery.

Police preceded to the scene and found three bodies covered with leaves.

Their names were given as Akosua Asantewaa aged about 41, Yaw Ntiamoah aged about 35, and Yaw Bismark aged about 25.

Information gathered by the local police indicated that they were in the pit mining for gold and suddenly it collapsed on them.

The bodies were removed and deposited at St Dominic’s Hospital for preservation and autopsy.

DSP Ebenezer Tetteh, the public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command said the incident is being investigated.