Sarkodie Chases Farmer Who Raps To His Songs In Viral Video

Rapper Sarkodie has announced he is looking for a 50-year-old farmer whose video went viral for rapping two of his old songs that preach on hardships.

In the viral video, the farmer with his farm tool hanging around his neck rapped Sarkodie’s hit songs; ‘The Masses’ and ‘Politics’, which were released in 2015 and 2016 respectively.

After coming across the video, Sarkodie expressed shock about the farmer’s performance.

This is because he personally couldn’t remember the exact lyrics of the songs. He therefore wants to meet him to bless him with gift.

“I can’t even remember these lines back to back I’m touched … if someone can link me to this man I want to give him a gift … Bless him[SIC], Sarkodie wrote on Twitter.