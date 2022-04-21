3 NDC Boys Petition Parliament To Impeach Akufo-Addo

Three activists of the opposition political party, National Democratic Congress (NDC) have petitioned Parliament to begin impeachment proceedings against President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The petitioners are Issifu Seidu Kudus Gbeadese, Elikem Kotoko, NDC National Youth Organiser hopeful and Stephen Kwabena Attuh.

They alleged that one Evelyn Aidoo Alias Serwaa Broni had made allegations against the President, if proven to be true, would amount to “human rights abuse, abuse of office, exposing the security of Ghana to external threat…” as well as “…dragging the name of the high office of President into disrepute”.

Serwaa Broni alleged among other things that she had some intimate relationship with the President Akufo-Addo which subsequently led to threats on her life including the use of one Hopeson Adorye who was then a Deputy National Security Coordinator in charge of the Airport and other national security operatives to stage an armed robbery attack on her in order to retrieve evidence of the said encounter with the President from her phone and other electronic gadgets.

She was of the view that the incidents left her traumatized.

By Vincent Kubi