Okoe-Boye Appointed Health Insurance Boss

Dr. Bernard Okoe-Boye, immediate past MP for Ledzokuku has been appointed

by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

as acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA).

Per a letter signed by the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, the appointment takes effect from May 3, 2022 subject to the approval of the governing board of the NHIA.

He was was a member of the seventh parliament of Ghana who represented constituents of Ledzokuku in the Greater Accra Region.

He was a former deputy minister of Health and a member of the governing board of the NHIA.

He obtained a Masters Degree in Public Health from Hamburg School of Applied Sciences.

He also has a A1 Certificate In German langusge from Goethe Institute.

Prior to that he obtained his bachelor’s degree in Medicine and Surgery from the Kwame Nkrunah University o of Science and Technology (KNUST).

By Vincent Kubi