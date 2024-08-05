3 NDC Seats Fall For Bawumia In Eastern Region

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia greeting Nene Sakite of Lower Manya Krobo during his tour of the constituency

The atmosphere in the Asuogyaman, Lower Manya and Yilo Krobo constituencies was electrifying when the flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, visited them.

Unlike in the past, thousands of people trooped to the various meeting grounds to listen to the message of Dr. Bawumia amidst cheers and applause.

The unprecedented crowd were treated to various songs composed by different musicians for the NPP’s 2024 campaign which has kicked off in earnest.

The Vice President used the occasion to explain to the mammoth crowd his policy proposals and urged them to vote for not only him as president but the parliamentary candidates on the ticket of the NPP.

Dr. Bawumia emphasized that a vote for him would translate into “bold solutions,” while a vote for his main opponent, former President John Mahama, meant “a vote for old solutions.”

Dr. Bawumia highlighted his achievements as Vice President, including resolving generational issues, and promised to do more as president.

He outlined his new ideas and bold solutions, such as a new tax system, training one million young Ghanaians in coding and software applications, revising the National Service Scheme, and implementing a Ghana Card for passport policy.

The NPP Flagbearer also compared the records of the NPP and NDC, showcasing the NPP’s superior achievements in education, economic indicators, healthcare, tourism, sports infrastructure, digitalization, and more.

He highlighted the NPP’s flagship programs, including Free SHS, One District One Ambulance, expanded health insurance, free basic education and school feeding, District Road Improvement Program, LEAP, and reinstated nurses and teacher training allowances.

Dr Bawumia also emphasized the NPP’s commitment to security, recruitment of over 30,000 personnel, and the One District One Factory initiative, which has created jobs and stimulated local economies.

He urged the party’s rank and file to work hard to win the 2024 presidential election and parliamentary majority.

Dr. Bawumia’s message was clear: he is the candidate with bold solutions for Ghana’s future, and the NPP has a proven track record of transforming the lives of Ghanaians across the country.

“We are poised to vote for the NPP this time around because we believe Bawumia has the solutions that can change the destiny of this country,” a young lady who had come to witness the event stated.

Another constituent had this to say: “The number of people who came out to see Dr. Bawumia are extraordinary huge. It has never happened here before that NPP will be here and you see all these people coming out. Things will definitely change for the party in the December elections”.