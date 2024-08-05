Ghana Calls For Cooperation Among States

The Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration of the Republic of Ghana and Chairperson for the Council of Ministers of the Gulf of Guinea Commission (GGC), Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, has called for unity and cooperation among member states of the GGC to address the challenges.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the 6th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the GGC, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey emphasized the need for collective action to promote peace, security, and sustainable development in the region.

“The theme of this assembly, ‘Building a Safe and Prosperous Gulf of Guinea for Sustainable Development’, reminds us of the enormity of work to be done to surmount the challenges confronting our coasts,” she said.

She highlighted the importance of protecting navigation routes and the Blue Economy resources, which can only be achieved in an atmosphere of peace and promotion of harmonious coordination of efforts and consensus building.

She also emphasized the need for member states to honour their outstanding financial obligations to the Commission to ensure the availability of funds to undertake relevant programs and activities in the region.

The meeting, which kicked off on Monday, 5th August 2024, at the Accra International Conference Center, aims to tackle the scourge of maritime insecurity, including piracy, armed robbery, oil theft, pipeline vandalism, and kidnapping for ransom, which have become rampant in the Gulf of Guinea.

Notwithstanding deliberation on various reports, including the operations of the Executive Secretariat, consider the Commission’s Plan of Action and Budget Estimates for the Year 2024.

Other critical issues to be discussed include the filling of the vacant position of Director of Finance, appointing the next Chairperson of the Commission, and the date and place for the next Ordinary Session of the Council of Ministers.

Minister Botchwey concluded by calling on member states to remain engaged in the operations of the Commission and to employ all efforts to strengthen peace and security in the region to promote a vibrant and sustainable blue economy.

Engineer Jose Mba Abeso, Executive Secretary of the Gulf of Guinea Commission, reiterated the importance of regional cooperation in addressing the challenges facing the Gulf of Guinea region; highlighting the commission’s efforts in promoting economic cooperation and integration among its member states.

He announced that the audit of the commission’s accounts has been temporarily suspended.

He cited the need to correct accounting figures as the reason for the suspension.

“The Audit has been temporarily stopped to allow for the correction of accounting figures, the team responsible for the audit will continue their duties after this meeting. In my humble opinion, I think they should proceed with the work, but it is up to the Honourable Ministers to make the final decision. facing the region”, he said.

BY Daniel Bampoe