3 Persons Die In Tema Motorway Accident

Three persons have died in a gory accident on the Tema Motorway in the early hours of Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Kofi Sekyi, 42, Peter Owusu, 40 and an unidentified man between 35-40 years.

Tema Regional Police MTTD Commander, Chief Superintendent William Asante, told the media that around 6:30am on May 6, Kwame Yeboah aged 42 from Pokuase, driver of a Mercedes Benz Sprinter Bus with registration number GR 6117-20, carrying 21 passengers, crashed into a metallic light pole along the motorway after a tyre burst.

He said the vehicle was traveling at top speed in the inner lane from Accra towards Aflao on the motorway just after the axle weighing point.

“The off-side rear tyre burst as the vehicle turned around after some distance, reversed through the central reserve section of the highway and forcefully discharged some of the rear seated passengers on the off-side shoulder of the oncoming lane,” he said.

He said the vehicle again moved forward and crashed into a metallic light pole along the road leading to the passengers, including the driver and his mate, sustaining various degrees of injuries.

The Tema MTTD Commander said the injured were subsequently rushed to the Tema General Hospital, but three of them died in the course of treatment.

The bodies, he noted, had been deposited at the Hospital’s morgue for preservation.

GNA