Sections of N4 road to be shut down

Sections of the N4 road in Accra are expected to be closed down for two days.

From Saturday, May 8, to Sunday, May 9, 2021, they will be blocked to enable the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) string transmission line conductors along the Tetteh Quarshie – Madina – Adentan stretch.

This was made known by the

Ghana Highways Authority in a statement.

In the statement dated May 5, 2021, the Authority advised motorists/commuters to follow the traffic diversion signs that will be placed on sections of the N4 at Okponglo, near the McDan Group Offices, La-Bawaleshi and East Legon.

According to the statement, the road will be closed between 8 am and 12 noon daily.

It noted that “The Ministry of Roads and Highways through the Ghana Highway Authority wishes to inform the public and all road users that some sections of the N4 (Tetteh Quarshie-Koforidua) will experience some minimum to maximum disruptions to traffic flow from Saturday, May 8 to Sunday, May 9th, 2021, between the hours 8 am-12 noon daily. This is to enable GRIDco to undertake the stringing of transmission line conductors across the N4. (Tetteh Quarshie-Madina-Adentan Road).”

By DGN Online