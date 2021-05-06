Police Gets Court Order Against #Fixthecountry Demonstration

The Ghana Police Service, on Thursday obtained a restraining order from an Accra High Court, presided over by Justice Ruby Aryeetey, against the #FixTheCountry protest march slated for Sunday, May 9, 2021, or any other date until the restriction on public gathering was lifted.

A statement signed by Head of Public Affairs Unit of the Accra Regional Police Command, DSP Effia Tenge, said the restraining order followed an affidavit filed by the Police against conveners of #FixTheCountry protest march pursuant to Section 1(6) of the Public Order Act, 1994 (491).

“The Accra Regional Police Command is hereby drawing the attention of the general public especially organisers or conveners of #FixTheCountry protest march, their associates, officers, agents, assigns and workmen, to the restriction order and compliance,” the statement said.

A group of Ghanaians who are unhappy with what they call the economic challenges in the country have declared their intention to protest on May 9, 2021.

The group has been expressing its displeasure over the failure of successive governments to improve the living standards of Ghanaians on Twitter using the hashtag #FixTheCountry.

They cited ‘dumsor’, unemployment and poor healthcare systems as proof of successive governments’ mismanagement of the country.

The demonstration is expected to start from the Black Star Square to Maxmart, both in Accra.

#FixTheCountry has been in the social media trends for more than 48 hours.

It was initially started by some young persons on Twitter, but some celebrities later joined the campaign to hold the government accountable.

An online petition, which was launched to support the cause has gathered over 2,000 signatures so far.

GNA