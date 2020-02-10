3,000 Laptops, 50 Vehicles For GRA Staff

Prof. Stephen Adei

THE GHANA Revenue Authority (GRA) is in the process of purchasing 3,000 laptops and 50 vehicles; part of measures by management to create conditions that will enable staff of the authority to work effectively.

Board Chairman of GRA, Prof Stephen Adei, who disclosed this, said the move was to help staff to cope with rapid changes in technology, adding that management was done with the first stage of approval from the Public Procurement Authority for the supply of some needed technologies for domestic tax collection.

Addressing the opening session of the GRA 2020 management retreat in Kumasi on Friday, he stated that there was “no doubt” about the importance of the role played by tax officials in the economy.

“We want to give you the tools to work with. Again, we have promised to get you 50 vehicles so that what you need to work with will be there. We are there basically, as board members, to support you to be successful,” he noted

Prof Adei said the board was also counting on the staff to make GRA an excellent institution; while it made sure that the leaky basket was fully plugged to rake in more revenues.

He admonished GRA staff to eschew any form of corruption and asked whether they had not been happy about recent good press on the institution.

“Haven’t you been happy for the good press you have gotten these few weeks? This is what we should build upon because just two months ago GRA came out as the third most corrupt institution in Ghana.

“But in a short term, it is changing. We want to build on this one and it should not be by propaganda, but on the fact that we are doing things differently,” he said.

From Ernest Kofi Adu, Kumasi