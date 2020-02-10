So Energy Pursues Satisfaction For Customers

Yvette Selormey

SO ENERGY, an affiliate of the Sahara Group, has given an assurance of its commitment to raise the bar in its service delivery to customers on the Ghanaian market.

This was made known at the recent commissioning of its latest retail station at Alajo near Accra.

Yvette Selormey, Managing Director, Sahara Downstream Companies, who addressed the invited guests and the media, said the company was going to commission more retail stations this year.

“Our drive to increase the number of retail outlets in Ghana is in line with our vision to bring energy to life by providing access to clean, safe and efficient fueling solutions to drive economic growth and development. Also, we are planning to construct an LPG storage facility.”

Further commenting on corporate social responsibility programmes carried out by the company, which began operating in Ghana since 2005, she noted, “So Energy has funded a borehole project (this was a strategic partnership between Sahara, the Carter Center Foundation and W.A.T.E.R Ghana towards eradicating guinea worm across West Africa); collaborated with the Ghana Health Service to carry out surgeries for Buruli ulcer patients in the Amasaman District; funded the Saint Francis Xavier school in the north, whose dormitories were razed down by fire; and funded the Kumasi market women after the fire that gutted the market in 2018.

She also said the company had supported the Tema Senior High School by donating sanitation facilities (washrooms), rehabilitation of classrooms, hostels and laboratories which have improved the learning conditions for over 1,600 students.

Furthermore, she said through Sahara Foundation’s partnership with Ashesi University, staff members had reaffirmed their commitment to youth empowerment by serving as volunteer mentors during the annual Ashesi Innovation Experience programme which had directly impacted over 250 young Ghanaians.

She said over the next 10 years, So Energy will continue contributing to Ghana’s economic growth with sustainable investments in more remote and rural locations.

“Finally, due to the nature of our business, we continue to invest heavily in our Quality Health Safety Security and Environment (QHSSE) and work closely with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) which assists us to audit and ensure we are continuously transacting our business in an eco-friendly manner.”