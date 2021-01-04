52.3% Of Active Covid19 Cases Are From Greater Accra – GHS

About 52.3 percent of all active Coronavirus in Ghana are from the Greater Accra Region.

Director General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, made this known in an address to the media on Monday, January 4, 2021.

He said “all 16 regions and 243 (93.5%) districts of Ghana have reported cases till date.

According to him, five regions namely Savannah, Bono, Western North, North East, Oti, have no active cases.

He said Northern, Bono East, Upper East, Western, Upper West, all have 10 or less active cases, adding that Greater Accra has the highest number of active cases.

By Melvin Tarlue