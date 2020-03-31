31 Covid-19 Patients Discharged

Kwaku Agyeman-Manu

Some 31 Covid-19 patients have been treated and discharged, Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, has said.

The 31 persons are out of the total 152 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ghana.

The Minister said even though they have been discharged, they will be kept in isolation and monitored for about four weeks.

After the isolation, more tests are expected to be conducted before they are declared to have fully recovered.

Ghana has recorded five deaths due coronavirus.

Over 37,000 people have died from COVID-19 globally.

There are about 780,000 infections rate recorded so far in 178 nations worldwide.

By Melvin Tarlue