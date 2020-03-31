Coronavirus: Gov’t Replies Dutch Envoy’s Request for Dead Body

Kwaku Agyeman-Manu

The Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, has on behalf of Government replied a request by the Dutch Ambassador to Ghana, Ron Strikker, for the release of the mortal remains of a Dutch citizen who died from coronavirus in Ghana.

In a letter dated March 28, 2020, the Minister says based on Ghana’s public health regulations, the body cannot be released as requested.

The letter explained that in line with the country’s public health regulations, persons who died from diseases like coronavirus are strictly handed and buried by the State.

“Therefore, unfortunately, we are unable to grant your request,” the Ambassador was told.

The Dutch citizen, Samuel Waterberg, is reported to have died from COVID-19 at the Ga East Municipal Hospital.

The Ambassador had requested that his mortal remains be removed the Ga East Municipal Hospital to a private mortuary facility.

Ghana has recorded 152 cases of the virus.

By Melvin Tarlue