31 Indians Battle Covid-19 In Eastern Region

A total of 31 Indians are battling Covid-19 in the Eastern Region.

This is according to the Head of Public Affairs of the National Identification Authority (NIA), ACI Francis Palmdeti.

Mr Palmdeti made this known while dismissing media reports that three field staff of NIA had tested positive for coronavirus.

According to him, out of the 32 confirmed cases in the Eastern Region, 31 are Indians working with Afcon group, a construction company working on the Tema-Akosombo-Mpakadan in the region.

The other person, he says, is a Ghanaian farmer in Begoro in the Fanteakwa district who has no relationship with the NIA.

“Any claim contrary to any of the above statement is absolutely false and must be disregarded,” he said.

By Melvin Tarlue