No NIA Staff Has Tested Positive To Covid-19

Prof John Attafuah

The National Identification Authority (NIA) has denied media reports that three of its field staff have tested positive to Covid-19 in the Eastern Region.

Reports on Monday, April 13, attributed to JoyNews suggested some three staff of NIA had tested positive to the virus.

However, Head of Public Affairs of NIA, ACI Francis Palmdeti, in a statement on Monday, says no field staff of NIA has tested positive to Covid-19

He says NIA’s checks with JoyNews indicated that the story is not authentic and that no outlet of the multimedia group had published the story.

By Melvin Tarlue