Another Attack On US Capitol
There has been another attack on the US Capitol.
On Friday, April 2, 2021, local US media reports said a car rammed a barricade outside the U.S.
The incident reportedly left two police officers injured, with the driver being shot.
A tweet by the U.S Capitol Police (USCP) explained that “USCP is responding to the North Barricade vehicle access point along Independence Avenue for reports someone rammed a vehicle into two USCP officers.”
The first attack on the U.S Capitol occurred in January 2021 when Congress was about to certify the victory of then President-elect, Joe Biden. That attack reportedly left five persons dead.
By Melvin Tarlue