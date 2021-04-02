Another Attack On US Capitol

There has been another attack on the US Capitol.

On Friday, April 2, 2021, local US media reports said a car rammed a barricade outside the U.S.

The incident reportedly left two police officers injured, with the driver being shot.

A tweet by the U.S Capitol Police (USCP) explained that “USCP is responding to the North Barricade vehicle access point along Independence Avenue for reports someone rammed a vehicle into two USCP officers.”

The first attack on the U.S Capitol occurred in January 2021 when Congress was about to certify the victory of then President-elect, Joe Biden. That attack reportedly left five persons dead.

By Melvin Tarlue