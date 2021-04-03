WhatsUp News Editor Was Arrested For Attempted Extortion – CID

David Tamakloe (right) with his lawyer Edudzi Tamakloe after his release

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has claimed that the editor-in chief of e-newspaper, WhatsUp News, David Tamakloe, was arrested on alleged attempt to commit crime.

According to the CID in a press release signed by Juliana Obeng, it’s Head of Public Affairs, the “suspect (Tamakloe) was arrested on alleged offences of attempt to commit crime to wit: extortion contrary to sections 18(1) and 151(1) and publication of false news contrary to section 208 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).”

It said after being cautioned, the suspect has been released on police enquiry bail to a surety to report on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 for further action.

By Melvin Tarlue