Let’s Forgive One Another – Mahama’s Easter Message To Ghanaians

Former President John Dramani Mahama has called on Ghanaians to forgive one another as they mark this year’s Easter celebration amidst the pandemic.

According to his Facebook post sighted by DGN Online, Mr. Mahama urged Ghanaians to live a harmonious life with one another to reflect the sacrifice Jesus Christ made and learn how to forgive each other after Easter.

He wrote “They whipped him. They spat on him. They mocked him. They treated him like a criminal. Drained of all strength, they forced him to carry a heavy cross. And then although he had committed no crime, they crucified him”.

“But bloodied and disgraced on the cross at Calvary, he, out of a pure heart, forgave them. As we commemorate the crucifixion of our Lord on Good Friday, may we reflect on His gift of sacrifice and embrace his enduring lesson of forgiveness”.

“Let us forgive one another and move on in unity. From my wife, Lordina, and I, we wish you a blessed and most glorious Easter”.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke