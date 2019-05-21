32 Enjoy Free Surgery, 800 Screened

The medical team



Thirty-two people have undergone surgeries for free during an outreach programme organized by members of the Society of Family Physicians of Ghana (SOFPOG) at Nkawie, capital of Atwima Nwabiagya Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

Over 800 people were screened for various health conditions as part of the 20th Anniversary of the Society of Family Physicians of Ghana (SOFPOG).

Poor and vulnerable people, as well as farmers in the area, mostly underwent the surgeries for free.

Some of the beneficiaries

National Organiser of the society, Dr. Fred Bedzrah, said the beneficiaries were operated for hernia, hydrocele, tumors and lumps that are considered to be life-threatening to the beneficiaries.

He stated that those who were screened for various ailments were also provided free medication.

Dr. Bedzra thanked Kuapa Kokoo for providing logistical support for the exercise.

The beneficiaries, who expressed gratitude to the society, said they had lived with the conditions for years and that the surgeries had come at the opportune time.

From Ernest Kofi Adu, Kumasi