NPP Starts Operation To Reduce NDC Votes

Odeneho Kwaku Appiah



THE RULING New Patriotic Party (NPP) has launched what it calls “Operation 50/50 Campaign” in the Affigya Kwabre South Constituency of the Ashanti Region, with the aim of reducing the votes of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the area.

The party says it wants to reduce NDC votes by 50 per cent in the various polling stations in 2020. Per the new plan, NPP polling station executives that would campaign hard to reduce the NDC’s votes by 50 per cent would retain their positions without a contest.

Odeneho Kwaku Appiah, the NPP Chairman in the constituency, said they were starting the agenda from his constituency, with the hope that it would be replicated all over the region.

“This is your task: campaign to reduce the NDC votes in your various polling stations by 50 per cent and that would enhance our chance of winning 2020. Any polling station executives that would be able to fulfill this campaign strategy would be made to retain their positions unopposed when the party goes to polls again,’ he said.

“We don’t change winning teams and so if you are able to reduce the NDC votes by 50 per cent it means you are a winner and you should maintain your positions,” he added.

Odeneho Appiah, who was speaking during a workshop for NPP organizers in his area, stated that nothing can prevent the party from winning the 2020 polls.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi