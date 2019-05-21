Minister Dines With Free SHS Students

Kwabena Darko-Mensah (2nd left) and Kwasi Bonzoh (2nd right) eating with the students

The Western Regional Minister Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah and District Chief Executive (DCE) for Ellembelle, Kwasi Bonzoh were the toast of students of Bonzo Kaku Senior High School (BOKAS) in the Ellembelle area when the two joined them at the school’s dining hall to eat with them last Thursday.

The Western Regional Minister and his entourage, who were in the Ellembelle District for a day’s working visit, also interacted with the teachers and students of Esiama Secondary Technical and Kikam Technical School, all in the district.

“We wanted to check the quality and kind of food served students enjoying the Free Senior High School (SHS) programme.

“Like they say, he who feels it knows it, so we had to eat the food ourselves to know how it taste,” the Minister added.

Free SHS Is Game-Changer

The Minister mentioned that the successful free SHS policy is a ‘game-changer’ in Ghana’s secondary educational system.

He disclosed that under the programme, additional 181,000 students, who hitherto would have been left behind, gained access to secondary education, adding that “enjoying free SHS at no cost is the dream of progressive governments who have the country’s future at heart.”

“The 181,000 additional students’ population is bigger than the whole population of the Seychelles Island. Imagine the type of literate society we will have in this country after 10 years.”

“Free SHS is the number one game-changer for this country, and its benefit will go a long way to help this country,” the Regional Minister explained.

DCE

The DCE for Ellembelle, Kwesi Bonzoh, assured the school that his outfit was ready to assist them to address the challenges confronting the school.

He bemoaned the lack of adequate accommodation for teachers.

“We will work at providing you with residential facilities for the teachers. This is an assurance we are giving them,” Mr. Bonzoh added.

From Emmanuel Opoku, BonzoKaku