Huge crowds demonstrate in support of Ethiopian Army

By Melvin Tarlue

Huge crowds are demonstrating in Ethiopia in support of the country’s army.

Photos published by multiple local media outlets show crowds gathering in Ethiopia’s capital Addis Ababa at Meskel Square to demonstrate in support of the army.

The demonstration comes days after Ethiopia’s army clashed with fighters loyal to the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) for months.

Supporters of the army have blamed the TPLF for the conflict, reports say.

The demonstrators wielded placards some of which read “The TPLF Junta is Ethiopia’s cancer.”

