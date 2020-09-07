3D Multimedia To Celebrate Veteran Highlife Musicians

Amakye Dede

Some selected veteran highlife musicians will be honoured at the maiden edition of an event dubbed “Grand Papa’s Awards” slated for December in Accra.

The event is being organized by 3D Multimedia to celebrate and appreciate pioneers of highlife music and to reward individuals who, in diverse ways, promote highlife music in the country.

The organizers said the aim of the event was to market Ghanaian highlife music on the world music market, as well as to encourage Ghanaian musicians to be professional in their music production so as to reach international markets.

It is also aimed at honouring individual and companies who have contributed towards the growth of the Ghanaian highlife music.

The official list of nominees, the date for the award ceremony, voting and other issues pertaining to organization would be announced at the launch of the event in November.

The organizers indicated that the launch would be used to introduce the jury and exciting prize packages for all the winners among others.

Nominations shall be requested from the public. Each category announced would have not less than four nominees and a nominee can be shortlisted in more than one category.

The organizers have promised highlife music fans of excellent performances from some highlife musicians as well as guest performances from ace musicians from Nigeria and Cote d’Ivoire.

Some of the veteran highlife musicians tipped to be honoured at the event included Nana Kwame Ampadu, Amakye Dede, Gyedu Blay Ambolley, A.B Crentsil, Obuoba J.A Adofo, Ernest Nana Acheampong, Daddy Lumba and a host of others.

By George Clifford Owusu