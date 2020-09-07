McBrown, Delay, Others Nominated For GOWA 2020

Nana Ama McBrown

Some popular female celebrities such as Nana Ama McBrown, Joycelyn Dummas and Deloris Frimpong Manso (Delay) are among some of the personalities who will be honoured at this year’s edition of Ghana Outstanding Women Awards (GOWA).

Askof Productions, organizers of the awards, made this known at a ceremony organized officially to announce the nominees for this year’s edition of the event slated for October.

This year the excitement will be bigger, as a number performing artistes including DJs have been invited to entertain patrons who will have the opportunity to grace the event.

The event, which will be streamed live on all social platforms, is expected to attract a number of important personalities including politicians, celebrities and a section of the stakeholders in the creative industry.

This year’s event which is the third edition promises to be an unforgettable and exciting experience.

The awards ceremony would honour women involved in social change and had devoted their time serving humanity.

Nominees for the Outstanding Woman of the Year category include Nana Ama McBrown, Joselyn Dumas, Deloris Frimpong Manso – “Delay”, Margaret Afriyie and Cynthia Yeboah.

The Outstanding Woman in Music category has the likes of Wendy Shay, Gifty Osei, Queen Eshun, Becca, and Rose Adjei vying for the award.

Women who have significantly impacted the health sector amid the coronavirus pandemic have also been recognized, with Dr. Hannah-Lisah Tetteh, Dr. Bertha Serwaa Ayi, Elizabeth Amoah, Dr. Mensah Kabu and Dr. Betty Twumasi Ankrah vying for the prestigious award.

The Outstanding Woman in Film category includes Gifty Asante, Benedicta Gafah, Vivian Jill, Joselyn Dumas, Gloria Sarfo and Nana Ama McBrown.

The full list of nominees is available on the official awards website, www.askofproductions.com and voting would commence on September 7, 2020.

This year’s award is sponsored by Verna Mineral Water, Unilever Ghana, McBerry, Tasty Tom, Hisense, Nasco Electronics, Smock World, Kente Code, Assor World and AZ Code among others.

By George Clifford Owusu