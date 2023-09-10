4 Die, Several Injured In Shama Quarry Explosion

Four persons have been reported dead with several others injured following an explosion at Kobina Andoh near Anto Aboso in the Shama district of the Western Region.

Rescue efforts are ongoing at the scene of the explosion.

Tragedy struck the Anto-Aboso community in the Shama District on Saturday night when an explosion at a quarry site caused several fatalities and left many others injured.

The incident, believed to have been triggered by an Ammonia nitrate explosive, has prompted rescue efforts and investigations by authorities.

According to eyewitnesses, the explosion was extremely powerful, causing significant damage to nearby structures. Emmanuel Owuewie, the Assemblyman for Anto-Aboso, narrowly escaped death as his ceiling collapsed due to the force of the blast. Prompt response from the Fire Service and other security personnel has been crucial in assisting with rescue operations and providing necessary support to affected families.

This tragic event comes monthsb after a similar explosion occurred in the Appiate community of the Western Region.

The incident, which occurred on January 20, 2022, resulted in the loss of 14 lives and hundreds of injuries. Following the Appiate disaster, a committee was formed to investigate the incident and provide recommendations to enhance safety measures and regulations concerning the transportation and handling of explosives.

In response to the committee’s findings, the government imposed a fine of $6 million on Maxam Limited, the company responsible for transporting the explosives involved in the Appiate explosion.

This penalty reflects the government’s commitment to holding companies accountable for safety and negligence and prioritizing public safety.

As investigations into the Anto-Aboso quarry explosion begin, it is crucial for authorities to learn from past incidents and implement stricter safety measures.

The Western Region Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko Mensah, mentioned during his visit to the disaster site that the company operating the quarry site did not have a license.

He emphasized the need to intensify safety monitoring at all mining sites and ensure compliance with necessary procedures.

The explosion at the quarry site owned by STA-ADDSAMS Enterprise, formerly known as Omni Quarry, has resulted in the death several people with figures put at about eight, including both Ghanaian and Chinese nationals. Several injured individuals were transported to medical facilities in the Sekondi-Takoradi metropolis for treatment.

The investigations will focus on the owners of the company and their responsibility for the deadly outcome of their activities.

The government is determined to hold them accountable for their actions and will work to ensure a thorough investigation into the matter.

This incident serves as a somber reminder of the dangers posed by the handling of explosives and highlights the crucial need for strict adherence to safety protocols and regulations.

By Vincent Kubi