Alan Contesting 2024 Election As Independent?

Alan Kyerematen

A former presidential aspirant of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alan Kyerematen, is reportedly considering going independent or forming a political party to contest for the 2024 presidential election.

Even though the failed flagbearer aspirant has announced that he will give his future role in Ghana’s politics going forward, snippets of information picked up by DGN Online indicate that Mr Kyerematen is preparing to launch a movement to actualize his long time ambition of contesting for the presidency of the country.

He had earlier announced his withdrawal from the November 4, 2023 NPP presidential primaries, citing some infractions in the super delegates’ conference held on August 26, 2023.

Sources within his inner circles revealed that he intends running on a different platform aside the NPP. “He is contesting 2024 presidential election on a new party. 1979 is bound to happen”, a close source said.

This has been communicated to his core advisors with some of them advising him against such a move, otherwise he would destroy his political career built over the years.

His quest to contest on a different platform aside the NPP has reportedly angered many of his core team members, particularly the parliamentarians.

Alan had been expected to clarify his decision to contest independently at a press conference on September 5, but the announcement was cancelled by the Alan4President (A4P) team.

Some of his supporters have since pledged their allegiance to the NPP, while his poor showing in the first round of voting in August by the party, which trimmed the number of candidates from ten to five, has deflated his supporters and may make it difficult for him to raise funds for the campaign.

On Ekosii sen programme on Friday, Omanhene Kwabena Asante gave an indication for the main reason Alan pulled of the NPP race, citing lack of funds as his financiers switch to Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia camp.

He mentioned some of the financiers who have dumped as KK Sarpong, former GNPC Chief Executive and Bryan Acheampong, Minister of Food and Agriculture.

Alan has expressed his unhappiness with the way the national executives of the NPP are handling the internal polls, which his camp believes is favouring a particular candidate against the others.

First time contender and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia took a giant step towards becoming the presidential candidate of the governing party by securing a landslide victory in the special Electoral College.

Certified results declared by the Electoral Commission show that Bawumia won 629 votes, representing 68.15% of the total valid votes across the 17 centres, to top the list.

The MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, came second, polling 132 votes (14.3%), followed by Kyerematen, who had a total of 95 votes (10.29%).

Alan, who is a serial contender for the top post after failing on four occasions, is said to be unhappy with his handlers who have always been on the attack against the other camps, a trait political watchers assert partially led to his downfall.

Alan withdrawing from the race, it is not the first time he is doing so as in April 2008 he announced his resignation from the NPP after a failed attempt at the NPP presidential primary where then candidate Nana Akufo-Addo floored him, citing similar infractions.

By Vincent Kubi