4 In Critical Condition After Accident At Labone

Four persons are nursing various degrees of injuries following a gory accident at Labone junction in Accra.

The victims, a lady, and three men, are currently in critical condition.

They are receiving treatment at the Police Hospital in Accra after the accident which occurred on May 2, 2022.

According to eyewitnesses, the car was overspeeding and failed its brakes leading to it somersaulting, and flying the occupants out onto the road.

“Around 6:30 this morning, I saw a Range Rover rushed past us, I wondered where it was off to with such speed. In no time, I heard screaming from the back. The car had ran into a billboard and somersaulted thrice. The four occupants of the car fell off.

“I drew closer and to my surprise, I knew one of the passengers. I quickly sought help. I saw a military car approaching and I begged the service men for help,” Eric Ayam, an eyewitness told Accra based radio station.

By Vincent Kubi