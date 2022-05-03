Juliet Ibrahim Allegedly Raped By Ex-Boyfriend

Popular actress, Juliet Ibrahim is accusing her ex-boyfriend of raping her.

She alleged that he locked her up and “raped” her for days until her sister came to rescue her from his house.

Juliet who was speaking in an interview with Nigerian media personality Chude Jideonwo didn’t mention the name of the said ex-boyfriend and also which country the rape incident took place.

She narrated that while he was raping her, the boyfriend was smiling and when she told him it was rape he said they were in a relationship.

“When I told him it was rape, he said but we are in a relationship. I didn’t say yes I was in the mood.

“He pinned me down and was doing whatever he wanted. He was smiling, I told him he is a rapist.

“I fought my way out of that relationship because he even locked me in his house for days. It was my sister, Sonia that came to find me.

“I was scared, I panicked because he was huge and taller than me. He raped me for days.”

The actress added that before she dates anyone she must ask questions to know the man’s mindset.