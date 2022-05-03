PNC Suspended Secretary Janet Nabila Arrested

Embattled General Secretary of the People’s National Convention (PNC) Janet Nabila was on Sunday arrested by the Nima Divisional Police..

Her arrest on Sunday, May 1, 2022 was ordered by a member of the party after she reportedly stormed the party’s headquarters at Pig Farm despite her suspension.

She was, however, released same day after an intervention by some party elders.

Ms. Nabila has been at loggerheads with some party leaders including the 2020 Presidential Candidate, David Apasera.

On Sunday, she was said to have barged into the offices of Mr Apasera, the newly appointed General Secretary, Prince Agyemang Duah, and National Chairman, Moses Dani Baah.

According to a statement issued by PNC National Youth Organiser, Mark Ewusi Arko, “The case is currently before the Ghana Police Service for investigation,”

“The party wishes to state that the National Disciplinary Committee is working on resolving the confusion faced by the party to bring peace.”

By Vincent Kubi